Tullahoma Utilities Authority has made its first donations from monies collected from its utility customers who participate in the TUA Round Up Program.
President Brian Skelton, Board Chairman J.T. Northcutt and Vice President of Administration Mary Mealer personally presented checks for $500 each to representatives from the Henry Center and Good Samaritan Ministry.
“We appreciate our customers supporting the Round Up Program, which makes it possible for us to help organizations that support those in the need in the Tullahoma area,” Skelton said in presenting the pair of checks to the local programs.
The TUA board selected the two organizations to each receive $500 monthly disbursements. The Round Up Program rounds up the amount due on a customer’s bill to the nearest dollar from the accounts of customers who participate.
“The donations help clothe and feed members of our community, and for some it will help pay utility bills through warm summers and harsh winters,” Skelton noted.