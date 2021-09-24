The Tullahoma Utilities Authority free movie night has been rescheduled to Oct. 2, TUA officials announced.
The movie night, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, was rained out last weekend due to the excessive rainfall the community saw. Over a weekend, anywhere from 6 to 10 inches of rain fell over portions of Tullahoma, leaving street soggy and parks overrun by Rock Creek.
TUA will present a screening of Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” on the TUA grounds at 6:30 p.m., Oct. 2 for free to any who wish to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the family friendly fun. TUA will provide drinks, pizza and popcorn for all moviegoers.
TUA is located at 901 S. Jackson St. in Tullahoma.