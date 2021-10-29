Tullahoma Utilities Authority is accepting applications for Round Up Program disbursements, the qualification window open until Dec. 1.
Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) has always been committed to serving the residents of Tullahoma. Since its creation, TUA’s objective has been to improve the quality of life for its customers,” said Kelly Lapczynski Communications Specialist with TUA. “Many Tullahoma residents face economic hardships. Early last year, the TUA Board of Directors established the TUA Round Up Program, a Community Assistance Fund, to help those less fortunate in our community.”
By giving an average of 50 cents per month, TUA customers who allow their electric bill to be rounded up to the nearest dollar amount generate funds that go back into the community. All monies generated by the Round Up Program are disbursed to local organizations that serve local families in need. The program does not make disbursements to individuals. Rather, it provides funds to the organizations which help individuals.
TUA will accept applications for the 2021 round of disbursements through Dec. 1. The TUA Board of Directors will consider all eligible applications at its December meeting. Checks will be distributed in January.
In January 2021, TUA donated $30,000 to area nonprofits with funds collected through the program. TUA President Brian Skelton presented five checks in the amount of $6,000 each to Attic Outlet, Partners for Healing, Shepherd’s House, Trinity Care Center and Tullahoma Day Care. The Henry Center and Good Samaritan Ministry also received monthly disbursements of $500 each throughout the year.
TUA provides electric, water, wastewater, television, internet and phone service to the city of Tullahoma and parts of the surrounding community. Incorporated in 1948, the company today has just over 11,000 electric customers and maintains 250 miles of distribution line.