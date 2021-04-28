Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) has been awarded the Certificate of Excellence in Reliability from the American Public Power Association (APPA). The certificate celebrates utilities across the country that have provided exceptionally reliable service and power to their communities.
Tullahoma is one of only six Tennessee utilities to earn the recognition for reliable performance in 2020. Fewer than 10% of public power utilities nationwide received this honor.
According to APPA, the length of a system interruption experienced by the utilities honored were below the national average. Such interruptions have a number of causes, from inclement weather and falling tree limbs to traffic accidents and curious squirrels.
TUA has maintained an average system availability above 99.9% for several years. On average, TUA experiences one significant outage per year. When an interruption of service occurs, the average length of the outage is under 71 minutes.
TUA makes constant improvements to its infrastructure and operating protocols to maintain or enhance the reliability and resilience of the Tullahoma electric system. In addition, mutual aid agreements with the Tennessee Municipal Electric Power Association (TMEPA) and the Tennessee Valley Public Power Association (TVPPA) ensure that help from neighboring systems is available to help restore power when needed. In return, TUA also responds to help its neighbors in need.
Tullahoma Utilities Authority provides electric, water, wastewater, television, internet and phone service to the city of Tullahoma. Incorporated in 1948, the company today has about 11,000 business and residential customers and maintains 250 miles of distribution line.