The Arbor Day Foundation has once again recognized TUA for its dedication to proper urban forest management.
Tree Line USA, a partnership between the Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters, recognizes public and private utilities for pursuing best practices that protect and cultivate America’s urban tree canopy. In addition, Tree Line USA promotes delivering safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community forests.
TUA achieved the Tree Line USA recognition for the 11th straight year by continuing to meet five program standards: quality tree care, annual worker training, tree planting and public education, a formal tree-based conservation, and a sponsorship of or participation in an Arbor Day celebration.
National Arbor Day is celebrated on the last Friday in April, but many states observe Arbor Day on different dates based on best tree-planting times. In Tennessee, Arbor Day is officially celebrated on the first Friday in March.
TUA provides electric, water, wastewater, television, internet and phone service to the city of Tullahoma and parts of the surrounding community. Incorporated in 1948, the company today has just over 11,000 electric customers and maintains 250 miles of distribution line.