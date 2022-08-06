TUA President Skelton honored with outstanding service award
Photo provided

Tullahoma Utilities Authority President Brian Skelton recently received the Tennessee Municipal Electric Power Association Outstanding Service Award during the Tennessee Municipal Electric Power Association (TMEPA) Conference in Knoxville. The Outstanding Service Award is the highest award a system manager can receive from TMEPA. The criteria are strict and include longevity of service in a Senior Staff/General Manger/President position. The nominee must have demonstrated exceptional leadership and contributions to Public Power in general and to TMEPA, being active in TMEPA programs and activities during their years of service.

Skelton began working in the utility sector in 1985 and joined TUA as the general manager in 2006. At TUA, Brian demonstrates exceptional leadership and dedication to public utilities.  He instills a sense of understanding and pride in the workforce to grasp the importance of TUA’s work in the community.