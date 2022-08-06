Tullahoma Utilities Authority President Brian Skelton recently received the Tennessee Municipal Electric Power Association Outstanding Service Award during the Tennessee Municipal Electric Power Association (TMEPA) Conference in Knoxville. The Outstanding Service Award is the highest award a system manager can receive from TMEPA. The criteria are strict and include longevity of service in a Senior Staff/General Manger/President position. The nominee must have demonstrated exceptional leadership and contributions to Public Power in general and to TMEPA, being active in TMEPA programs and activities during their years of service.
Skelton began working in the utility sector in 1985 and joined TUA as the general manager in 2006. At TUA, Brian demonstrates exceptional leadership and dedication to public utilities. He instills a sense of understanding and pride in the workforce to grasp the importance of TUA’s work in the community.
TMEPA is a membership association of 60 municipal and county electric power providers that serve over 2.4 million homes and businesses across Tennessee. Their members serve two-thirds of the electric customers in Tennessee and distribute three-quarters of the power sold in the state. Their mission is to advance the overall success of Tennessee municipal utility systems.
TUA provides electric, water, wastewater, television, internet and phone service to the city of Tullahoma. Incorporated in 1948, the company today has more than 11,000 business and residential customers and maintains 250 miles of distribution line.