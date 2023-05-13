TUA APPA 2023 Safety Award
Photo provided

Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) has earned the American Public Power Association Safety Award of Excellence for its safe operating practices.  TUA received First Place in the 60,000 to 109,999 worker hours of exposure category during the American Public Power Association’s National Engineering & Operations Conference.  Entrants were placed in categories according to their number of worker-hours and ranked based on the incident-free records and overall state of their safety programs and culture during 2022. A utility’s incidence rate is based on its number of work-related reportable injuries or illnesses and the number of worker-hours during 2022, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

“Safety needs to be the first thing on every utility employee’s mind as they go about their work, said Jim Boyd, Chair of APPA’s Safety Committee and Electric Operations Safety Manager at Tacoma Power in Washington. “The utilities honored by APPA for excellence in this area should be proud of the culture they have instilled in serving their communities.”