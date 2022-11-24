Tullahoma Utilities Authority has earned a Smart Energy Provider (SEP) designation from the American Public Power Association for demonstrating a commitment to and proficiency in energy efficiency, distributed generation, and environmental initiatives that support the goal of providing safe, reliable, low-cost, and sustainable electric service. Koral Miller, energy services manager at Mason County PUD No. 3 in Shelton, Washington, and chair of APPA’s Energy Innovation Committee, presented the designations on Nov.15 in Minneapolis, Minn. during APPA’s annual Customer Connections Conference.
The SEP designation, which lasts for two years (Dec. 1, 2022 to Nov. 30, 2024), recognizes public power utilities for demonstrating leading practices in four key disciplines: smart energy program structure; energy efficiency and distributed energy programs; environmental and sustainability initiatives; and customer experience. Tullahoma Utilities Authority joins more than 90 public power utilities nationwide that hold the SEP designation.
“SEP-designated utilities have demonstrated their leadership in smart energy programs and services,” said Miller. “This designation celebrates utilities that are committed to serving their customers while taking the extra step to plan for the future. Communities served by utilities that have earned the SEP designation should be proud of their utility’s accomplishments.”
“We are honored to be recognized as a utility at the cutting edge of smart energy best practices,” said Brian Skelton, President of Tullahoma Utilities Authority. “This SEP designation represents our dedication to offering programs that keep our power affordable, support energy efficiency in our community, and reduce our environmental impact.”
The American Public Power Association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 49 million people in 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. APPA advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training, and operations.