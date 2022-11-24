3A - TUA SEP Photo.jpg

Tullahoma Utilities Authority has earned a Smart Energy Provider (SEP) designation from the American Public Power Association for demonstrating a commitment to and proficiency in energy efficiency, distributed generation, and environmental initiatives that support the goal of providing safe, reliable, low-cost, and sustainable electric service. Koral Miller, energy services manager at Mason County PUD No. 3 in Shelton, Washington, and chair of APPA’s Energy Innovation Committee, presented the designations on Nov.15 in Minneapolis, Minn. during APPA’s annual Customer Connections Conference.

The SEP designation, which lasts for two years (Dec. 1, 2022 to Nov. 30, 2024), recognizes public power utilities for demonstrating leading practices in four key disciplines: smart energy program structure; energy efficiency and distributed energy programs; environmental and sustainability initiatives; and customer experience. Tullahoma Utilities Authority joins more than 90 public power utilities nationwide that hold the SEP designation.