Tullahoma Utilities Authority is accepting applications for Round Up Program disbursements, the qualification window is open until Thursday, Dec. 1.
Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) has always been committed to serving the residents of Tullahoma. Since its creation, TUA’s objective has been to improve the quality of life for its customers. Many Tullahoma residents face economic hardships. In 2020, the TUA Board of Directors established the TUA Round Up Program, a Community Assistance Fund, to help those less fortunate in our community.
By giving an average of 50 cents per month, TUA customers who allow their electric bill to be rounded up to the nearest dollar amount to generate funds that go back into the community. All monies generated by the Round Up Program are disbursed to local organizations that serve local families in need. The program does not make disbursements to individuals. Rather, it provides funds to the organizations which help individuals.
TUA will accept applications for the 2023 round of disbursements through Dec. 1. The TUA Board of Directors will consider all eligible applications at its December meeting. Checks will be distributed in January.
In January 2022, the TUA Round Up Program donated more than $47,000 to area nonprofits with funds collected through the program. Funds were donated to Attic Outlet, Partners for Healing, Shepherd’s House, Trinity Care Center, Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, Henry Center, Good Samaritan Ministry of Tullahoma and Tullahoma Day Care.
TUA provides electric, water, wastewater, television, internet and phone service to the city of Tullahoma and parts of the surrounding community. Incorporated in 1948, the company today has just over 11,000 electric customers and maintains 250 miles of distribution line.