TUA Round Up.jpg

Tullahoma Utilities Authority is accepting applications for Round Up Program disbursements, the qualification window is open until Thursday, Dec. 1.

Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) has always been committed to serving the residents of Tullahoma. Since its creation, TUA’s objective has been to improve the quality of life for its customers. Many Tullahoma residents face economic hardships. In 2020, the TUA Board of Directors established the TUA Round Up Program, a Community Assistance Fund, to help those less fortunate in our community.