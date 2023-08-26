Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
After serving 13 years of serving on the Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) Board of Directors, Chairman Bob Lindeman will be stepping down.
Lindeman’s term expires at the end of the month and is not eligible for re-appointment. Board members can serve two five- year terms, and are appointed by the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman.
Prior to the Aug. 22 TUA Board meeting, a reception was held to recognize and honor Lindeman’s years of dedicated service to TUA employees and customers at TUA’s campus in the auditorium.
During his report to the board, TUA President Brian Skelton praised Lindeman, and said he had been an outstanding board member during his 13 years serving. He noted that Lindeman has served as his boss during his tenure on the board, and while they did not always see eye-to-eye they always had respect for each other.
“He’s looked out for customers and looked out for our employees, and he has made TUA and Tullahoma a better place,” Skelton said.
Shortly following Skelton, each member of the board took a moment to thank Lindeman for his time on the board. Mayor Ray Knowis, who serves as the liaison for the Board of Mayor and Alderman, said it had been a pleasure of working with Lindeman and he will be missed. Board member JT Northcutt thanked Lindeman for his years of dedication to the both the board and the residents of Tullahoma.
“Your services are really commendable and we will miss you and your leadership,” Northcutt said. “You were a great leader and it was great to work with you on this board.”
Board member Jimmy Blanks shared similar sentiments to Lindeman and said he appreciated working with him and hopes he enjoys his retirement from the board. Board member Mike Stanton told Lindeman that the board will miss him and appreciated his 13 years of service to TUA and to the community.
“13 years is a lot of giving, and your leadership was extremely important to our board,” Stanton said.
For his comments, Lindeman said it had been great to serve on the board and appreciated the nice comments from everyone. He went on to say that nothing the board could do be possible without the staff at TUA.
“In my thanks to (the staff), the president, all the vice presidents and leaders and all the folks that make it work. It makes it so easy, it’s such an easy job that it’s ridiculous. It’s complicated but you make it so easy.”
He added when he came on in October 2010, TUA, then called the Tullahoma Utilities Board, had approximately 2,200 customers, and now they have 4,500 customers.
“To be a part of that is pretty exciting,” Lindeman said. “One GB of internet was $300 and its $79 now and it’s more and more popular.”
Lindeman then reflected on how TUA has been improving in many areas, the recent projects it has completed, when TUA became a state utility authority 2015 and all the awards and accolades TUA has received for his service and dedication to its customers.
“It’s been a great experience and I look forward to even better things coming forward to TUA,” Lindeman said.