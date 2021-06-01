Tullahoma Utilities Authority plans to operate on a $46 million budget in the coming fiscal year.
At its May meeting, the board of directors for the utility authority unanimously approved a $46,933,572 operating budget for FY22. According to the budget documents, TUA anticipates expenses totaling $46,486,328 along with the $46,933,572 in revenue. The difference between the budgets is just under half a million dollars, at $447,244.
The largest component of the budget is the electric budget, which makes up about 51% of the budget. The remaining 49% come from the water, sewer and fiber departments. Those departments anticipate $4,742,280, $4,835,992 and $6,277,000 in revenue, respectively.
The budget includes equipment purchases for the electric, water and sewer department, such as an HE HVAC system for electric, a directional bore/straw blower for water and a truck replacement in sewer.