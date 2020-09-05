The Tullahoma Utilities Authority approved the purchase of two new trucks to the tune of $71,000.
At the Aug. 24 meeting of the board of directors for the utility authority, the wastewater department budgeted a combined $75,000 for the two trucks ($45,000 and $30,000, respectively).
According to memos on the purchases from TUA President Brian Skelton, the first truck was a replacement for a 2012 Ford F250 Service Body truck. This truck will be used by the water department crew members in their day-to-day work, as well as to carry materials and equipment for construction and maintenance, according to Skelton.
The expenditure is for a new truck for the wastewater treatment plant maintenance person who also oversees the system’s pump stations. This truck will be used by the foreman to visit job sites and carry equipment and materials, he added.
According to Skelton, TUA typically keeps its trucks for more than a decade. One of the trucks will be replacing a 9-year-old truck that will be “repurposed,” as well as an approximately 15-year-old truck that will be sold as surplus from the authority.
The trucks approved are a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, priced at $45,332.22 and $26,013.05, respectively. Both trucks will be provided by Stan McNabb Chevrolet, according to the memos. Bids were solicited from local Tullahoma dealerships, the memos state. Three other local dealers were invited to bid but declined, per the memo.
The 2500 came in $332.22 over budget, while the 1500 came in under budget.
Expected delivery for the 2500 is 14 weeks, per the memo. The 1500 is expected to take eight weeks to deliver.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.