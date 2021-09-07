Tullahoma Utilities Authority will soon embark on a $430,000 sewer line rehabilitation project in two Tullahoma neighborhoods.
The TUA Board of Directors approved a $436,195 bid to Moore Construction Company to perform the work, which will take place in the Oak Park area and the Sharondale neighborhood, at its August meeting.
According to an internal memo on the project, TUA is currently experiencing “very high infiltration/inflow issues” on the sewer lines in these areas, as well as structural issues. The memo also states TUA received four bids on the project Aug. 18 for the proposed cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) sewer rehabilitation project. The project will consist of CIPP lining of approximately 11,000 feet of 8-inch concrete sewers, rehabilitation of manholes and reinstatement of sewer services.
According to TUA, Moore construction Company provided a unit cost bid totaling $402,740 for all the associated CIPP work and service reinstatements and $33,455 for cementitious coating manhole rehabilitation, which came in under the next lowest bidder. TUA has $500,000 budgeted for the project this fiscal year, according to Skelton.
Skelton said at the meeting that the cured-in-place process is to limit how much digging the company will have to do, which keeps homeowners along the route happier.
“We only dig up where there’s a connection point, and it basically goes in, they put in a lining, the steam it [and] it becomes very rigid, like a new sewer pipe,” he said. “Some of the sewer lines are very, very big, and it would look like a war zone if we had to go in there and dig them up.”
According to Scott Young, the vice president for the water and wastewater departments at TUA, his department is excited to begin the work when the time comes. He told the board all the engineering work on that project was done in house by employee Dale Willis, which saved TUA money on engineering costs done by another company.
“We’re really proud that we can do projects like that in-house,” Young said.
The board unanimously approved the expenditure.