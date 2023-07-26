The Tullahoma Utilities Authority Board of Directors approved to continue its participation in the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) Uplift Program.
Prior to its June meeting, the board held a work session where TUA Communications Specialist Chris Barstad held a presentation to provide updates to the board on the results of the program thru May 2023. According to Barstad, TUA has been a part of the Home Uplift Program with TVA since 2021, which enables the TUA and TVA to partner together to provide free energy upgrades that helps low-income homeowners increase the efficiency and comfort of their homes and reduce their energy bills.
“It has made a huge impact on cost savings for some of the residents in our community who are challenged financially,” Barstad said.
During the presentation, Barstad said TUA had invested $39,184 to the program for FY23, and was matched by TVA totaling the amount, totaling to $78,368. He added there was $35,974 remaining in the FY23 funds, which will be rolled over if all of it is not used over in October this year. Barstad noted that the amount is for the few jobs that have not been completed and the amount will go away once the jobs are done.
Since participating in the program, TUA has had 16 total applications approved and 13 of those jobs completed. Those include three jobs completed in 2021, six jobs in 2022, four jobs in 2023 and three jobs to be completed in 2023-2024. The program outlines that the maximum upgrade cost is done without speaking to TUA first if TUA okays it is $16,000, allows for incomes up to 80% of area medium or 200% of federal poverty level stays the same, whichever helps the community better, and the maximum matched by TVA is $16,985. Barstad then showed the Helen Street project, which he called the most expensive project for the year, which included air sealing, attic insulation, duct sealing and repair, HVAC replacement, water heater replacement and door replacement. The total of the project was $13,980.50.
Concluding his presentation, Barstad shared that the average total cost per job was $10,599, the projected total cost to complete the three waiting applications was $31,796 and the average cost per job up $722 from FY22. The motion to approve continuing to participate in the TVA Home Uplift Program in Oct. 2023 and to approve TUA’s portion from the TUA Round Up Program, $8,492.50, and TUA Electric Reserves, $8,492.50, passed unanimously.
Applications to apply for the program are open for FY24. Those interested to see if they qualify for the Home Uplift Program can check their eligibility by visiting energyright.com/residential/home-uplift. Along with the financial requirements, applicants must be a homeowner, if the home is a manufactured home it must have been manufactured after 1976 and the home cannot be rental property.