The Tullahoma Utilities Authority Board of Directors approved to continue its participation in the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) Uplift Program.

Prior to its June meeting, the board held a work session where TUA Communications Specialist Chris Barstad held a presentation to provide updates to the board on the results of the program thru May 2023. According to Barstad, TUA has been a part of the Home Uplift Program with TVA since 2021, which enables the TUA and TVA to partner together to provide free energy upgrades that helps low-income homeowners increase the efficiency and comfort of their homes and reduce their energy bills.

