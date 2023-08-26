With the recent storms hitting Tullahoma, and the rest of Middle Tennessee, Tullahoma Utilities Authority just launched its new outage map and phone system.
“TUA is very excited to officially release the outage map to our customers,” Allen Potter, TUA Manager of Engineering and Operations, said. “Customers can locate the outage map by browsing to tullahomautilities.com and selecting the ‘view outage map’ icon or they can browse directly to the map at outages.tullahomautilities.com.”
According to Potter, this tool will assist in keeping TUA customers informed of outages and the status of outages. The outage map will show customers the following information:
Current duration
Estimated time of restoration
Has a crew been assigned
Number of customers out
Cause (if known)
Weather information
“The outage map is the quickest way for customers to confirm that TUA is aware of any outage that they may be experiencing and to find out the information listed above,” Potter said. “In the case that you browse to the outage map and do not see your outage, call 931-348-1795 to report your outage. This number will get customers directly to the new Interactive Voice Response System for outage reporting.”
He added the outage map works in conjunction with two other technologies that are new to TUA: the Outage Management System and Interactive Voice Response. The Outage Management System will make TUA aware of outages, diagnose and locate outages and dispatch crews to outages. The Interactive Voice Response system is an automated system that customers use to report outages.
The outage map was first introduced to the public during the July 20 storms. In a statement on social media, TUA said while it was not planned to introduce it at the time, the storm provided a good opportunity let their customers check it out.
“We have experienced three wide spread outage events since implementing these new technologies so customers are already reaping the benefits,” Potter said.
To maximize your customer experience, TUA customers are asked to make sure their contact information with TUA is accurate. Those wanting to make sure can contact TUA by calling 931-455-4515 or emailing customerservice@tullahomautilities.com.