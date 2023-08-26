TUA Outage Map

TUA Outage Map

With the recent storms hitting Tullahoma, and the rest of Middle Tennessee, Tullahoma Utilities Authority just launched its new outage map and phone system.

“TUA is very excited to officially release the outage map to our customers,” Allen Potter, TUA Manager of Engineering and Operations, said. “Customers can locate the outage map by browsing to tullahomautilities.com and selecting the ‘view outage map’ icon or they can browse directly to the map at outages.tullahomautilities.com.” 

Tags

Recommended for you