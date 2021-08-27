After more than a decade, some of the fees Tullahoma Utilities Authority charges for certain services will be increased after a vote at the August meeting of the TUA Board of Directors.
According to TUA President Brian Skelton, several of the utilities authority’s fees have not been increased since 2009, prompting staff and board members to look into raising them to better recoup costs. Fees on water taps are one such fee.
According to the new fee schedule, ¾-inch water taps inside the city limits will raise from $800 to $1,000; outside city limits taps increase from $950 to $1,200. One-inch taps inside city limits will raise from $950 to $1,200; outside city limits will be raising from $1,100 to $1,400.
None of the water tap fees will apply to current TUA water customers, Skelton said at the meeting; they will only apply to new customers.
Another fee approved by the TUA Board of Directors was a $5 per month per device fee for cross connection inspections/device testing. According to Skelton, TUA is required by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) to annually test all reduced pressure backflow devices. TUA currently has 386 devices in the water system, but has not previously charged for the service. Skelton said many water systems are charging for the devices or require customers obtain them by a certified tested and submit the test results to TUA.
The water company currently has an employee with the TDEC certification, meaning TUA can perform the tests in-house. That employee, Skelton said, spends approximately 75% of his time performing those inspections, contacting customers and maintaining the required records. By implementing the new charge, TUA anticipates about $23,000 in revenue, which recoups around two-thirds of the cost of this work.
Another new fee added by the board is a $20 per service inspection fee for water/sewer service lines. According to Skelton, all new water and sewer service lines installed by customers are required to be tested to ensure proper materials, water tightness and proper installation. Skelton said TUA used to charge for the service before the city took on the costs instead; however, the city has since passed those costs back to TUA, prompting the necessity for the charge. This fee will only be required for new homes and homes replacing certain things, meaning only a small number of current customers would be affected by the fee.
Other fees not increased since 2009 are the wastewater surcharge/lab/sampling fees. These fees only apply to a small number of industrial customers and Bonnaroo, Skelton said, as the utility company processes extra wastewater and performs lab tests and sampling services for them.
Fee increases that will impact more customers include the connection fee, which were raised by $10 each. Currently, connection fees are charged on a customer’s first utility bill after connection or transfer of utilities services. The fee is a one-time charge that covers all utilities services for the customer. Currently, the fee is $30 for connections before 2 p.m. and $50 for connections after 2 p.m. The new fees will be $40 before 2 p.m. and $60 after.
Another fee that will impact more customers is the reconnect fee, which is charged to customers who have had their services disconnected after nonpayment. Skelton said the fee is necessary because of the labor involved with reconnecting someone’s service. Additionally, Skelton said, if the reconnect occurs after hours, TUA must pay the crews overtime rates, which adds to costs for the company. The working hours fee is currently $40; it will raise to $50. The after working hours fee is currently $100; it will raise to $120.
Relatedly, Skelton said, there is a collection charge that sometimes occurs along with the “disconnect for nonpayment” process. Occasionally, Skelton said, crewmen will be out in the field to disconnect a customer’s services only to have the customer come out and offer to pay the balance right then. TUA does not want to become a collections agency, Skelton told the board, and would like to encourage customers to instead pay their bills on one of the five due dates throughout the month. Currently, TUA charges a $15 collection charge. The board approved a doubling of the fee, setting it at $30, hoping to discourage customers from paying in the field.
The board also approved a $50 increase to the connect/reconnect by line crew at the pole free, moving the charge from $100 to $150. This fee only applies to certain customers who cannot have their services turned off at the meter and require crewmen to do so at the utility pole. This is a costly process for TUA, as it requires two crewmen from the electric department to go in a bucket truck to disconnect service at the high-voltage pole. Raising the fee will cover the costs of labor, according to Skelton. There was also an after-hours fee that was raised from $150 to $350, to account for overtime costs accrued by the authority.
The returned check fee was raised from $25 to $35, as it was a fee that has also not been raised in several years, Skelton said to the board. This fee will only apply to customers whose checks are returned by their bank.
Finally, the fee for TUA crews responding to an issue that is not theirs was raised for the water/wastewater department, increasing from $100 to $200 if TUA sends a crew out. The cost of $100 for fiber and $350 for electric issues remain the same, per the board vote.
All of these fee changes will not take effect until Jan. 1, 2022, per the motion. The item was passed unanimously by the board, with Mike Stanton absent.
Current and proposed fees for water tap
|Water tap fees
|Current
|Proposed
|¾-inch water tap, inside city
|$800
|$1,000
|¾-inch water tap, outside city
|$950
|$1,200
|1-inch water tap, inside city
|$950
|$1,200
|1-inch water tap, outside city
|$1,100
|$1,400
|1.5-inch water tap, inside city
|$2,500 or actual cost
|$2,700 or actual
|1.5-inch water tap, outside city
|$2,700 or actual cost
|$2,900 or actual
|2-inch water tap, inside city
|$2,500 or actual cost
|$2,700 or actual
|2-inch water tap, outside city
|$2,700 or actual cost
|$2,900 or actual
|2-inch compound tap, inside city
|$3,500 or actual cost
|$3,700 or actual
|2-inch compound tap, outside city
|$3,750 or actual cost
|$3,900 or actual
Current and proposed fees for wastewater surcharge/lab/sampling
|Wastewater surcharge/lab/sampling fee
|Current
|Proposed
|Surcharge fee—BOD/lb over 250 mg/l
|$0.22
|$0.30
|Surcharge fee—TSS/lb over 250 mg/l
|$0.10
|$0.15
|Surcharge fee—Ammonia Nitrogen/lb over 25 mg/l
|$0.30
|$0.40
|Lab charge—Ammonia Nitrogen Test
|$16
|$25
|Lab charge—BOD Test
|$30
|$40
|Lab charge—TSS Test
|$12
|$20
|Wastewater sampling charge, per day
|$75
|$100