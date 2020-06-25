Tullahoma Utilities Authority is warning customers of scam phone calls circulating in the area.
TUA customers have reported getting scam phone calls asking them to pay overdue balances on their utility bills, according to TUA President Brian Skelton.
A customer reported the scam to TUA shortly after receiving the call Tuesday morning, Skelton told The News.
“They had received a call about paying their utility bill,” he said. “[The caller] had a strong foreign accent and was difficult to understand. The customer wisely hung up and called TUA to let them know this happened.”
Skelton said TUA does not call customers regarding their utility bill.
“The only safe way to know about the status of your TUA bill is to come in to talk to Customer Service face to face or call TUA at 455-4515,” he said. “Never trust an unsolicited call from TUA saying that your utilities will be cut off unless you pay immediately.”
Additionally, Skelton said, many scammers will ask for an alternative payment type, such as Western Union or prepaid credit or gift cards. None of those payment types are accepted at TUA.
“TUA only takes checks, cash and credit cards,” he said.
If you experience an unsolicited phone call claiming to be from TUA, hang up and do not give the caller any personal or financial information.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.