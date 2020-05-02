A memorandum was presented to the TUA board during their monthly meeting on April 21 by President Brian Skelton asking for the consideration to annually write off what the authority recognizes as “bad debt.”
“The figure that we are requesting to be written off for the previous 12 months is $37,247.18,” the memorandum reads. “This amount includes uncollected utility billing for electric, water, sewer and fiber. It also includes other bills, damages and surcharges that were not paid by the customer.”
The breakdown lists $28, 712.24 in utility billing and $8,534.94 in LightTube billing.
The summation will be shown on TUA financial statements as being written off. For comparison, the figure for April 2019 was $45,689.34 for utility and LightTube billing and $5,254.84 for miscellaneous bills, damages and surcharges.
TUA will continue to try and collect the money and much of the bad debt will eventually be collected, according to the memorandum. Those debts remain in the TUA system, allowing customer service representatives to scan for an old bill whenever a customer comes in to connect service. To date in fiscal year 2020, TUA has collected $12,124.62 against prior years’ utility billing write-offs but nothing against prior years’ LightTube written off accounts.
The utility requested amount reflects a decrease of approximately $8,000 over fiscal year 2019 and represents .08 percent of total utility sales for calendar year 2019. The LightTube requested amount is $300 less than 2019’s fiscal year and represents .13 percent of total sales for the same time period.
The board unanimously approved writing off the total of $37,247.18 in bad debt for the previous 12 months in the electric, water, sewer and fiber departments.
