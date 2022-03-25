Another retailer has been confirmed for a Tullahoma location: Ross Dress for Less will be coming to Tullahoma.
Documents related to the Forrest Gallery Shopping Center, which houses Planet Fitness, Kroger and Sally Beauty Supply, show that Ross will be a new tenant in the facility. A flyer for the shopping center advertises the discount clothing store as “coming soon,” as well as showing available real estate for future development.
Per the real estate information, the Ross store will be located in the former Peeble’s location at 1905 N. Jackson St. totaling 22,000 square feet. Another 10,680 square feet of space adjacent to that location is listed as “available” per the flyer.
According to a March release from retailer’s corporate office, Ross plans to open 100 new locations in 2022, including its subsidiary “dd’s Discounts.” The Dublin, Calif. retailer seeks to open 75 Ross and 25 dd’s Discounts locations across the country during the 2022 fiscal year, the release said.
“We recently raised our store potential targets for both Ross and dd’s Discounts,” Group Executive Vire President for Property Development Gregg McGillis said. “Our return to stronger unit growth in 2022 reflects our belief that Ross can ultimately grow to 2,900 locations and dd’s Discounts can become a chain of 700 stores given consumers’ ongoing focus on value and convenience.
“Our continued expansion of both chains also demonstrates our commitment to further building our presence in both existing and newer markets. With these recent openings, we currently operate a combined total of 1,952 Ross Dress for Less and dd’s Discounts locations in 40 states, the District of Columbia and Guam.”
Ross calls itself the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the U.S. The store offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear and home fashions for the family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices.
An official opening date was not provided to The News. Requests for comment sent to Ross and the Tullahoma Area Economic Development Corporation were not answered by press time.