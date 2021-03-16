Tullahoma Airport had a $21 million economic impact on the area according to a recent report which ranked William Northern Field as the second most impactful airport in its region.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has completed a year-long Statewide Aviation Economic Impact Study, finding Tennessee’s public-use airports contribute $40 billion to the state’s economy and support 220,936 jobs in Tennessee.
“Tennessee’s 78 public-use airports are critical components of the state’s transportation network, linking and providing access to regional, national, and global transportation systems,” said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright.
In the report, Tullahoma Regional Airport/William Northern Field (THA) is shown as employing 149 with a total payroll of $7,498,000 annually. The visitor spending contribution is estimated at $1,531,000 and the total economic impact is $21,043,000.
Tullahoma Airport falls in Region 2 of the state’s airports, which stretches from the Kentucky border to the Georgia and Alabama line, with 24 counties and 19 airports. Tullahoma Airport ranks second behind Chattanooga’s Lovell Field in Economic impact in Region 2. CHA Lovell Field in Hamilton County, which is a commercial airport, employees 5,915 with a payroll of $318,867,000. Visitor spending is estimated at $285,303,000 for a total economic impact of $910,442,000. BNA Nashville International in Davidson County leads the state, employing 66,848 with a payroll of $3,635,258,000. The visitor impact is $5,659,972,000 for a total economic impact of $9,909,003,000. “I am very happy to see the economic impact the Airport contributes to Tullahoma. I look forward to the Airport attracting more business and employees for our area with the 100 - acre Airport Business Park,” said Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis.
This Economic Impact Study represents the 2019 annual economic impact of the aviation system on the state’s economy. Therefore, the study is a good representation of the annual economic impact of the aviation system during a non-pandemic world.
The study analyzed the economic impacts of on-airport activities, off-airport activities, multiplier impacts, and freight/cargo. Examples of on-airport activities include economic impacts from business tenants, airport construction spending, and airport employment. Off-airport impacts include visitor spending. Visitor spending generated 69,965 jobs and $9 billion in business revenue to the state in 2019. Analysis found that freight/cargo impacts generated 82,357 jobs, and $19 billion in business revenue.
“A safe, secure, efficient, and resilient aviation system is essential to our state’s physical, economic, and social health,” said Michelle Frazier, Director of TDOT’s Aeronautics Division. “This report recognizes aviation as a driver of the economy, including economic recovery.”
The Aviation Economic Impact Study details the $40 billion economic impact of aviation in Tennessee. Airports serve as a catalyst for people to conduct business, serve clients, and ship cargo. Having a well maintained and diverse aviation system supports a robust economy.
As for interesting facts detailed by the report, Tullahoma Regional Airport/William Northern Field, the closest general aviation airport to the world famous Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, sees jet traffic at the airport increase by 80 percent during the June event as tens of thousands of performers and attendees visit the area. This year’s event has been postponed to September due to the pandemic which forced its cancelation last year.