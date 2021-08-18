A Tullahoma alderman has filed suit against the state for keeping municipal elections nonpartisan.
A lawsuit filed in the Middle District of Tennessee Tuesday, Aug. 17 asks for summary judgement in relief of state law, which the plaintiff, Tullahoma Alderman Jenna Amacher, says is unconstitutional. Amacher intends to file a preliminary injunction that if granted will open primaries for aldermen election in 2022.
The Tullahoma city official said her complaint comes from her bid for Coffee County Clerk in the 2018 election, in which she ran as a Republican. Yet when she ran in the 2020 election for Tullahoma alderman, the election was non-partisan.
“We don’t shed our values the minute we step into those positions whether they’re partisan or nonpartisan,” she said.
She contrasted a relatively non-political county clerk position with a non-partisan alderman position, which she said is pretty much the same as a county commissioner, a partisan race.
She said that conservatism is limited government and that those differences in political perspectives can make a difference in city leadership.
“I think it does matter and that we have the right to political association,” Amacher said.
Case documents, submitted by local attorney James Threet, states that Amacher is denied freedom of speech under the first amendment, equal protection by the 14th amendment and freedom of association by the first amendment.
It also cites a case “Fong v. San Francisco County” which argued and won a Supreme Court case that said there is no legal justification that meets compelling state interest in prohibiting partisan elections at the city level.
“Political speech is offered the highest protection for free speech,” she said.
Amacher said that the suit isn’t intended to promote one party over another; rather, is asking for the freedom to run as a party member.
“I believe that people should have the right to have the information," she said "The parties should enjoy the right to have a primary and vet the candidate."
She said that the 14th amendment granting equal protection applies, too.
“We have partisan judgeships, but we don’t have partisan (aldermen),” she said.
The suit contests Tennessee Annotated Code 2-13-208 that bans partisan municipal elections across the state.
"Notwithstanding other provisions of this part, municipal elections shall be nonpartisan," the statute reads. "Municipal elections shall not require candidates to be nominated by political parties unless the municipality's charter specifically permits partisan elections. When a municipality's charter allows partisan elections, political parties may nominate candidates for municipal office by using the primary election provisions of this title or as otherwise authorized by the rules of the party."
According to the complaint, Amacher intends to seek reelection when her current term expires, but she "seeks the right to affiliate with her political organization on the voter ballot."
The complaint also alleges that the prohibition on partisan municipal elections "directly hampers the ability of a party to spread its message and hamstrings voters seeking to inform themselves about the candidates and the campaign issues."
"Barring political parties from endorsing candidates not only burdens their freedom of speech but also infringes upon their freedom of association," the complaint states. "It is well settled that partisan political organizations enjoy freedom of association protected by the First and Fourteenth Amendments.... Freedom of association means not only that an individual voter has the right to associate with the political party of her choice...but also that a political party has a right to 'identify the people who constitute the association' and to select a 'standard bearer who best represents the party's ideologies and preferences.'
"Depriving a political party of the power to endorse suffocates this right. The endorsement ban prevents parties from promoting candidates 'at the crucial juncture at which the appeal to common principles may be translated into concerted action, and hence to political power in the community.'"
She said that if the case is successful it could impact how elections are held throughout Tennessee.
Amacher does not ask for money damages in the suit, only that the statute is held unconstitutional and the preliminary injunction, plus related expenses incurred in legal fees.
Erin McCullough contributed to this report