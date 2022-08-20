The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the application for the Tennessee Placemakers Pivot and Recover grant.
This grant is made available through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, providing $75,000 in award funds with no required local matching funds.
To counter the normal high failure rate of small business start-ups and to help them pivot from increased pressure from the COVID-19 Pandemic, this program partners with Retail Strategies so community leaders can empower small business owners with technical assistance, tutorials, deliverables, data and coaching directly to owners and operators.
Through Retail Strategies’ Pivot & Recover program, Tullahoma will receive a 24-month customized training program for local businesses with a focus on retail, restaurant, and service businesses of less than 20 employees.
Customized training will focus on existing small business owners to maximize operations, sales, and profit through a series of group training and one-on-one consultation. Programs include online sales, restaurant recovery, shop local, funding resources, market research, and more.
The program will incorporate virtual training with deliverables and learning workbooks, one-to-one coaching for select businesses, real estate research, and property owner training and accountability.