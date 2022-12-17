Paul Simmons Jean Drive

Paul Simmons, 221 Jean Drive, at podium, tells the County Commission on Dec. 5 that a proposed subdivision in the 200 block of Jean Drive would not blend in with surrounding property and would lead to traffic congestion in the area. Simmons said little information has been revealed about the proposed residential project, leading to concerns about what the overall impact would be on the neighborhood if it were approved. 

 Brian Justice photo

A move to rezone property at Jean Drive from an agricultural to a single-family residential district has failed due to no county commissioners supporting the change.

The issue went before the commission at its Dec. 5 meeting with residents along the North Franklin County roadway citing opposition to the rezoning request made by property owner Thomas Whitley to establish a 12-home residential subdivision on eight acres in the 200 block of Jean Drive.