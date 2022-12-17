Paul Simmons, 221 Jean Drive, at podium, tells the County Commission on Dec. 5 that a proposed subdivision in the 200 block of Jean Drive would not blend in with surrounding property and would lead to traffic congestion in the area. Simmons said little information has been revealed about the proposed residential project, leading to concerns about what the overall impact would be on the neighborhood if it were approved.
A move to rezone property at Jean Drive from an agricultural to a single-family residential district has failed due to no county commissioners supporting the change.
The issue went before the commission at its Dec. 5 meeting with residents along the North Franklin County roadway citing opposition to the rezoning request made by property owner Thomas Whitley to establish a 12-home residential subdivision on eight acres in the 200 block of Jean Drive.
Since the property is located in the Tullahoma urban-growth boundary, the Tullahoma Municipal Regional Planning Commission fielded Whitley’s rezoning request and approved a final plan in a 6-1 vote with Planning Commissioner Paul Schwer in opposition.
The issue was then forwarded to Franklin County for the commission to consider.
After hearing input from several Jean Drive residents on Dec. 5 in a public-hearing segment of the commission meeting, Franklin County Mayor Chris Guess asked commissioners if anyone wanted to make a motion to support the rezoning request. None did, and the issue died.
Residents in opposition expressed concerns about the area becoming congested with a new subdivision in the immediate area.
Others said ingress and egress would be a problem because the proposed subdivision would have only one entrance.
Some residents expressed concerns about the subdivision having smaller lot sizes that would not blend in with surrounding property in large-acre tracts.
Concerns about potential drainage problems caused by the additional development in the area were also expressed to the commission.