The Tullahoma High School Band wrapped up a successful weekend with plenty of trophies. The band traveled to Station Camp High School in Gallatin last Saturday, Sept. 25, to take part in the Station Camp Marching Invitational, the second of its scheduled competitions, and brought home several first place awards for its 2021 marching show “Go West!”
The competition was the first one for the band program since 2019, according to Band Director Lisa Burden. The 2020 marching season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and supremely soggy conditions the week of Sept. 18—remnants of hurricanes striking the Gulf states—rained out the band’s first performance.
Burden said the band “entertained and lived in the moment” at Station Camp, which was “worth its weight in gold.”
In total, the band brought back seven different trophies, including a third place color guard award in Class A, a second place percussion award and a first place Band. Additionally, the band was named the Large Division Grand Champion and took home the Best Music Overall and Best Visual Overall awards from the competition.
The win was a welcome sight after a disappointing withdrawal from the band’s first competition, the Hendersonville Golden Invitational, which was set for Saturday, Sept. 18. The Volunteer State saw significant rainfall that weekend, including Tullahoma, which saw multiple spots of roadway washed over and closed due to the high waters. Rainfall totals for Tullahoma ranged from 6 to 10 inches overall, waterlogging parks, parking lots and more. In Hendersonville, the competition was delayed multiple times, and with the deteriorating road conditions, the directors made the executive decision to withdraw from the competition.
“Although very sad that we do not get to share this experience with our students, we feel this decision is best,” Burden said at the time.
The band will tackle one final competition this Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Sonic Boom! marching band competition at Howard Gamble Stadium at Franklin High School. Gates open at 3 p.m. with the event scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, with children 5 and under free. Parking is also free. The THS Band will be one of 15 different marching bands from Tennessee and Alabama to compete for top honors in the categories of Outstanding Music, Outstanding Visual and Outstanding General Effect. There will also be awards for Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, as well as Class A, Class AA and Class AAA trophies.