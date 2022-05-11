Two Tullahoma boards and councils have new members, as the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved their appointments during its April meetings.
During its recent meeting, Dr. George “Skip” Farr, Jr. was appointed to the Tullahoma Airport Authority for a term to expire Feb. 27, 2026. The term was previously held by Jennifer Benetti-Longhini, who resigned her seat recently. She was an airport authority member since February 2017.
Farr is a physician and a pilot who said that he believed an airport could serve as a “critical and beneficial gateway to a community” such as Tullahoma. While he is fairly new to Tullahoma, having located in the last two years, he felt joining the airport authority could be a “good way for me to become more involved with and to serve my newfound community,” per his citizen participation form.
On his participation form, he stated he believed pilots provided an essential perspective on how an airport interacts with a community, its residents and its visitors.
At its April 25 meeting, the board approved three new members to the Tullahoma Arts Council. The council had four vacancies on the seven-member board for 3-year, at-large terms that would have begun in August of 2021 and expired Aug. 12, 2024.
According to a memo sent by City Administrator Jennifer Moody, interested applicants for the board had been solicited over several months but only recently received responses. The three new members appointed were Brandon Bradshaw, Alan Mayes and Colin Shuran.
According to his citizen participation form, Bradshaw is a resource planner at National Aerospace Solutions (NAS) as well as a member of the TCAT Craft Advisory Board. Alan Mayes is semi-retired and is also a realtor, art collector and fine arts patron. Shuran is a salesman, artist, musician and filmmaker.
All three were unanimously approved to the arts council. Their terms will expire Aug. 12, 2024.
Erin McCullough has won awards for her news reporting, community lifestyles and education reporting in the three years she's been a journalist. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and currently lives in Tullahoma with her cat, Luna.