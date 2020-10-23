A local business owner has plans to move and expand his gas station.
Jeff Damron, owner of Brothers Local Market convenience store and gas station, plans to move a different gas station he owns to a new piece of property.
At the Oct. 19 meeting of the Tullahoma Municipal Regional Planning Commission, Damron’s site plan for a new, expanded gas station on Highway 55 was approved unanimously.
Damron’s gas station is currently located at 1201 E. Carroll St., across from the Tennessee National Guard Maintenance building. His plans involve moving the gas station across Roosevelt Street to a longer parcel of land also along the highway. The new address will be 1151 E. Carroll St.
The .98-acre property is currently being used by a prefabricated accessory structure business. The lot is only partially paved and graveled.
The site plan proposes four self-service fuel pumps and a 2,360-square-foot convenience store.
As a condition of site plan approval, Damron agreed to improve the driveway on the current property, which is currently not in compliance with current zoning regulations. Damron agreed to widen the driveway to the requisite 30 feet in order for both driveways across Roosevelt Street to align.
Damron’s site plan does not propose to install sidewalks along East Carroll Street, as most site plans are required to have. Instead, the site plan calls for perimeter landscaping and green areas along the East Carroll road frontage.
The reason for the alternative plan is a lack of space on the property. In 2019, the planning commission approved a site plan for a convenience store with fuel pumps on this property with the condition that increased landscaping and green areas be put in. At that time, the Tri-County Railroad Association express drainage concerns along the property, as it located next to the railroad.
Adding more “impervious areas,” meaning paved ground, would add to an already existing drainage problem, the TCRA said. With this concern, the property owner agreed to add more landscaping, which would help mitigate stormwater runoff and drainage issues.
A timeline for proposed construction was not immediately available.