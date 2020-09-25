The Tullahoma Art Center (TAC) and South Jackson Civic Center (SJCC) are celebrating the arts and humanities in Tullahoma.
TAC and SJCC announced they will be joining “thousands of arts organizations and communities across the nation to celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month throughout October.”
TAC said it will carry this message to the citizens of Tullahoma through activities that honor the efforts of artists, historians, teachers and cultural groups working to make the arts and humanities a part of everyday life.
“Everyone in the community is encouraged to participate in what has become the country’s largest annual collective celebration of the arts and humanities,” the art center announced.
Events for National Arts and Humanities Month at TAC include the “A Spooktacular Exhibit,” which will feature artwork based on Halloween from local artists Joy Snead, Avery Wert, Karen Ingle and Carol Ann Stephens.
The exhibit is part of a collaboration with SJCC as it presents “The Rocky Horror Show” through the first weekend of October. Show times are 8 p.m. and midnight Oct. 2 and 3.
TAC will also have various arts classes throughout the month of October, including painting, metal, clay and papier-mâché.
In addition, SJCC will also present “Assassins – The Musical” from Oct. 29 through Oct. 31 with show time at 7 p.m.
SJCC will also host a storytelling workshop with Kara Kemp Saturday, Oct. 17 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Finally, SJCC will present “Friday Night Fright Nights” which will feature different scary movies on the patio stage Friday, Oct. 9, 16 and 23 starting at 7 p.m.
“The arts are the lifeblood of our communities, raising morale, creating community cohesion, and providing comfort during dark times, while also delivering a huge economic footprint. The sector continues to suffer devastating losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it is vital that we support our creative workers and fight for the sector in the months and years to come,” said Robert L. Lynch, president and CEO of Americans for the Arts and national coordinator of Arts and Humanities Month. “National Arts and Humanities Month gives us a chance to celebrate the values that the arts impart in our lives, and it is more important than ever that everyone take part to recognize the creative and cultural value of the arts and humanities in our communities.”
National Arts and Humanities Month is coordinated by Americans for the Arts, the national organization working to empower communities with the resources and support necessary to provide access to all of the arts for all of the people. This month-long celebration grew out of National Arts Week, which was started in 1985 by the National Endowment for the Arts and Americans for the Arts.