The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce presented awards to its 2022 ‘40 Under 40’ honorees on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Lakewood Golf and Country Club.
Hope Nunley, executive director for the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce, shared that there had been over 50 nominations for this year’s recognition ceremony.
“The committee worked through every nomination for the honorees we are celebrating this year,” she said. “There is a wide range of professions on the list, including healthcare, accountants, entrepreneurs, and media, to name a few. So many young professionals are in our area, and we look forward to a night with good food, networking, and fun to recognize and thank them for their work in our community.”
The 40 honorees are Allen Potter, Allison Carpenter, Brett Gregory, Carrie Brown, Danielle Carew, David Dunlap, David Smith, Deanna Saunders, DJ Boggs, Elizabeth Smith, Emma Norwood, Evan Smith, Grant Christopher, Jack Thoma, Jaqueline Williams, Jessica Taylor, Joey Teal, John Shelton, Joses Jernigan, Julia Sullivan, Justin McIntosh, Kaleb Hickerson, Kaycee Edwards, Kirsten Lambert, Kristen Nickels, Kyle Murphy, Lauren Martin, Megan Smith, Megan Blumhoefer, Nathan May, Nick Kimbro, Rachel Beard, Rachel Patton, Robin Dunn, Samantha Boggs, Shannon Stephenson, Tanna Heathcott, Tanner Thurmond, Wesley Bryant and Zoe Hunt.
The event was sponsored by Coffee County Bank, Woodard's Diamonds & Design, Ascend Federal Credit Union, Trader's Bank, Jack Daniel's, and Good News Magazine. The placards given to honorees were presented courtesy of Woodard’s Diamonds & Design.