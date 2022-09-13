Tullahoma, with the inclusion of Arnold Air Force Base, has been named a Great American Defense Community in the 2022 run.
Mayor Ray Knowis was presented with a flag denoting this honor, which hung in the hall of the University of Tennessee Space Institute’s (UTSI) dining hall during a celebratory luncheon, which was attended by esteemed members of the community and national representatives of the state, including Representative Rush Bricken and a member of Representative John Rose’s staff.
“When Tullahoma was nominated to be a 2022 Great American Defense Community, we at the ADC knew we had to recognize this special community,” said Karen Holt, vice president of American Defense Communities. “We were particularly impressed by the STEM programs in the region and the region’s dedication to showing the caliber of talent that the Arnold Air Force base attracts. The region is extremely welcoming to service members and their families. I think it’s worth noting that 3,600 veterans call this community home. They work here and come here, but when they stay here, it’s significant.”
Great American Defense Communities (GADC), as described on the organization’s website, are “the towns, cities, counties, regions and states that serve as home to our nation’s military missions, installations and industrial partners. What connects all defense communities is the importance of the local defense-related economy and their engagement in supporting our national security. As the home to our military, these communities recognize the unique challenges and hard work needed to ensure military families are made to feel valued.”
The 2022 program included a special focus on community recovery, resilience and racial equality.
The GADC program was designed to recognize and celebrate communities with an exceptional commitment to improving the lives of service members, veterans and their families. The Great American Defense Communities is made possible through ADC’s partnership with USAA.
Known as “the best kept secret in the Air Force,” Arnold Air Force Base is the only active-duty Air Force base in Tennessee. More than 5,500 active duty members of the guard, reservists, retirees, veterans, and their families have come to work and live in the Tullahoma area.
The city received further recognition for supplementing the base’s need for community engagement and enrichment for children and families on the base through the Hands-On Science Center (HOSC) and the UTSI’’s Engineer’s Week program, STEM competitions and science projects for military children at local schools.