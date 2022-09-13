3A - Great American defense.jpeg

Tullahoma, with the inclusion of Arnold Air Force Base, has been named a Great American Defense Community in the 2022 run.

Mayor Ray Knowis was presented with a flag denoting this honor, which hung in the hall of the University of Tennessee Space Institute’s (UTSI) dining hall during a celebratory luncheon, which was attended by esteemed members of the community and national representatives of the state, including Representative Rush Bricken and a member of Representative John Rose’s staff.