A citizen education and engagement program, the Tullahoma Citizens Academy (TCA), was announced at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, opening the doors for learning.
This program provides Tullahoma residents with the opportunity to learn about the inner workings of different branches of the Tullahoma city government and gain insight into the decision-making process and day-to-day tasks of city officials.
Through a series of lectures, field trips, and simulated activities, citizens are provided training like that of an actual city employee.
The TCA runs for five weeks, with most classes held 6-8 p.m. on Thursday nights. Instruction is provided by city personnel.
Key segments of instruction will include: an overview of city department operations and organization, site visits to city facilities, firsthand experiences with city officials, and a review of city services.
Unless otherwise specified, classes are conducted at the City of Tullahoma facilities listed on the schedule, which can be found on the City of Tullahoma official website.
Participants must be at least 18 years old and either reside or work in the city of Tullahoma and must pass a criminal history background check.
Due to the sensitivity and classified nature of the material that will be shared with participants during the TCA, it is essential that each TCA applicant complete their application thoroughly and truthfully.
The Citizens Academy is coordinated by the City of Tullahoma, Office of the City Administrator. Please send written inquiries to Jordan Wilkins at jwilkins@tullahomatn.gov or call (931) 455-2648 for additional information.