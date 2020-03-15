Amidst concerns of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), Tullahoma City Schools canceled the three days' worth of classes they were originally scheduled to have this week.
The school district released a statement via its social media platforms Sunday evening.
"Although there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Coffee County at this time, Tullahoma City Schools has made the decision to close Monday - Wednesday (March 16 - 18, 2020)," the statement reads. "Classes are tentatively scheduled to resume on Monday, March 30, 2020."
TCS joins the two other county school systems in closing temporarily due to the current coronavirus pandemic.
Manchester City Schools announced Sunday that it would be closed for one week beginning Monday, March 16. ESP is also canceled during this time. A decision about whether or not to continue that suspension of class activities will be made this Thursday, March 19.
Coffee County Schools also elected to close all school and ESP for the coming week, calling the treat of the virus and its disease "unprecedented." School officials said a decision about whether or not to extend the closure would be made by 3 p.m. Thursday, March 19.
As of Sunday evening, there have been no confirmed cases of the disease in Coffee County.
A local task force has been set up to ensure emergency preparedness.