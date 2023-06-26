1A - water week .jpg

Tullahoma, Coffee County and Franklin County will all get a piece of a nearly $300 million pie aimed at improving water infrastructure in the state of Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) Friday announced 131 grants totaling $299,228,167 from the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants. Since August, TDEC has awarded and announced $933,632,711 in grant funds through ARP programming.