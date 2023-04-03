Downtown Lions logo

The Tullahoma Downtown Lions will host its 27th Annual Charity Dinner on Saturday, April 29, and this year’s event will be held at the steps of South Jackson Performing Arts Center, located at 404 S. Jackson St.

The night starts with a social hour from 5:30 – 6 p.m. There will be a cash bar where wine and beer will be sold. Midnight Jane will be providing the music throughout the evening with the plan of dinner and dancing from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you