The Tullahoma Downtown Lions will host its 27th Annual Charity Dinner on Saturday, April 29, and this year’s event will be held at the steps of South Jackson Performing Arts Center, located at 404 S. Jackson St.
The night starts with a social hour from 5:30 – 6 p.m. There will be a cash bar where wine and beer will be sold. Midnight Jane will be providing the music throughout the evening with the plan of dinner and dancing from 6 to 9 p.m.
A live auction will be a fun pause when a licensed auctioneer takes the microphone and auctions off items donated by local businesses and individuals. Also happening will be a silent auction. A large portion of our profit comes from these auctions. As in the previous years $7,500 in Cash prizes will be given away.
Tickets to the event are $125 which includes admission to the event and dinner for two. There will be a choice of Barbeque Pork or Chicken with “all the fixin’s” prepared by The Coffee County Rescue Squad. The theme is “Yellowstone”, so come in your best Country Western attire. The money raised goes back into the community. Everyone participating helps the Tullahoma Downtown Lions Club to continue screening the area children for vision and hearing needs. In fact, just this year they expanded the Vision Screening program to include local home schoolers. Some of the local charities they support are Horse Play, Christmas Concert, Special Olympics, Honor Flight, Partners for Healing, Shepherd’s House, Coffee County Children’s Center, Lions Locker (at all the local public schools), Tullahoma Day Care, Big Brothers, Casa, two different scholarship programs-The Parsons Scholarship and The Morris Scholarship, Skills Development Center, Alzheimer’s, Tennessee School for the Blind, Tennessee School for the Deaf and Leader Dogs.
Anyone looking to purchase tickets for this event can contact Mike Winton 931-224-5969, Lana Bradford 931-434-5664, or Teresa Young 931-273-9808.