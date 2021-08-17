Tullahoma City Schools has another $70,000 to put toward educational projects for Tullahoma students, the district announced recently.
Earlier this month, the school system was awarded $70,807.45 from the Tullahoma Education Foundation for Excellence for 11 different grant requests submitted to the foundation.
“We are grateful for the Tullahoma Foundation for Excellence and the commitment this group has in helping all our TCS students and staff flourish,” Director of Schools Catherine Stephens said. “These grants will help provide our students and staff alike with a plethora of new education opportunities.”
Two of the district’s elementary schools, Jack T. Farrar and Bel-Aire Elementary schools, received $15,000 grants from the foundation. That funding will be used to build upon existing makerspaces, which are learning environments constructed to enable students and community members to collaboratively use various tools, technologies and materials to innovate, invent, engineer and creatively solve real-world problems using a hands-on approach.
“Makerspaces will re-envision our current media center to become a more flexible, state-of-the-art multi-purpose space that will include multiple technologies, materials, tools and flexible workstations,” said Chelle Daniels, the media specialist and grant facilitator for both schools. “Students will be able to explore its resources and connect learning across the disciplines of science, math, the arts, reading, writing, technology and engineering.”
The makerspaces will introduce elementary students to Career Technical Education programs like those available at Tullahoma High School, according to the grant proposal. Daniels said she wants to help support the high school and allow students to familiarize themselves with those CTE programs at a younger age.
One example of the elementary-to-high-school connection involves the new aviation course offered at THS. To help promote interest in that class in the future, the Bel-Aire and Farrar makerspaces will include flight simulation stations.
“Research has shown that the earlier students are exposed to those careers, the more excited they become about them,” Daniels said. “Their academic scores improve, and they can see the possibilities that are out there in their future. Through this, the students can make connections to learning inside the classroom and how it applies to real life.”
Another grant recipient was the Little Cats Learning Academy. The district day care program received $14,950 to go toward playground furniture and equipment as well as new cribs for future little cats. Of the total grant award, $13,750 is earmarked for the playground furniture and equipment; the remaining $1,200 will be spent on the cribs.
“We are incredibly thankful that the Tullahoma Educational Foundation for Excellence has chosen Little Cats to be a recipient of these funds,” Director Emily Parham said. “This will support Little Cats in our commitment to continuously increase quality for our students and families. During our first year of operation, we were licensed for 16 infants and toddlers. This year we have restructured our program to accept 12 additional infants and toddlers in order to better serve TCS employees who are in need of childcare.
“A large portion of the grant money will be used to enhance our outdoor space. Gross motor development is often overlooked in infant-toddler care even though it is vital for their brain development. These funds will allow us to create a more accessible environment that meets the needs of each student in our program. Even something as simple as an outdoor storage unit will allow us to store and organize materials so our teachers are always prepared to provide learning opportunities whether the class is indoors or out.”
East Middle School was also a grant recipient to the tune of $12,364. The money will be used for the second phase of the school’s growing STEM program. The grant will allow students to use multiple technologies to create system solutions, including 3D printing, computer-aided design, mechanical and structural engineering, programmable robotics and integrated design challenges.
Tullahoma High School was awarded three separate grants totaling $12,473.45, including one $6,000 grant for the purchase of remote heart rate monitors for physical education students.
Whitney Morris, a physical education teacher, said she was excited for the grant in order to implement the monitors in her classes.
“The monitors will help encourage students to move by measuring their physical exertion rates as they participate in various assigned activities,” she said.
Students will be able to see how hard their bodies work regardless of ability or fitness level, Morris added, including heart rate, step rate and calories burned. Students will also be able to connect the data collected to an app they can download on their smart phones.
The remaining grant funds for THS will be spent on teachers in the ninth grade academy. They will be able to use iPad Pros with the $4,512 set aside for that grant. Another $1,080 is earmarked for the purchase of outdoor classroom furniture for the high school. The remaining $881.45 will be spent on a rolling whiteboard and physical education equipment, according to grant facilitators Missy Eakin and Gwen Elliott of the comprehensive development class.
The final grant recipient is the Tullahoma Alternative School, which received $1,020 from the foundation. Facilitators Lawrence Orr and April Norris said the funds will be used for Restorative Practice training and materials for the alternative school.
“Restorative Practices promote health relationship-building and teach problem-solving skills,” Norris said. “By implementing restorative methods, the students will focus on awareness of behaviors and strategies to improve decision-making. Utilizing the BehaviorFlip program in conjunction with restorative practices will allow our students needed support as they improve relationships, learn to respect themselves and others, take responsibility for their actions and fully engage in transitioning successfully back into the classes and the community. Both Restorative Practices and BehaviorFlip will empower students to make positive, lasting changes to their lives.”
“We are honored to support this first-rate school system through the grant application and award process,” TEFE President Jim Woodard said. “The foundation is focused on supporting excellence in education, and this is one way we put our beliefs and words into action. We look forward to hearing from grant recipients at our fall meeting about the successes of these programs.”