Trailing by the largest margin of the season in the first quarter, the Tullahoma Wildcats caught fire in the second half and tamed the Tomcats for a 44-19 over the formerly undefeated Haywood County squad to punch their first-ever ticket to the state championship.
The Wildcats clawed their way back in the second quarter to take a one-point 20-19 lead into the locker room at halftime. They then exploded in the second half to score 24 unanswered points in the second half to set up a showdown with defending two-time state champion Elizabethton this Saturday in Chattanooga.
The Haywood Tomcats were the first to hit the scoreboard Friday night when Jaylen Lewis caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cordero Walker to put the visitors from west Tennessee up 7-0.
The Wildcats were able to tie the game up with four minutes left in the first quarter when KeiShawn Cummings broke his way through the Tomcat defense to put six points on the board from three yards out. Mr. Football Kicker of the Year semifinalist Justus Chadwick booted the ball through the night sky to tie the game 7-7.
The Tomcats were still on a roll, however, and would put the next nine points on the board. During the second quarter, the Tomcat offense moved their way into field goal range, where kicker Reid Russell put the ball through uprights to retake the lead by a count of 10-7. The Tomcats increased their lead when Cordero Walker found Lewis downfield for a 57-yard touchdown pass. The Tomcats led the Wildcats 16-7, marking the largest Tullahoma deficit of the season. They had trailed by seven at half-time in the semifinal game against Pearl-Cohn last week but came back for a 21-7 victory. Friday night turned out to be déjà vu all over again.
Tullahoma answered the punch in the nose with a big strike, as quarterback Ryan Scott fired the ball to Krys Uselton for an 80-yard touchdown. Justus Chadwick added the extra point, leaving the Wildcats trailing the Tomcats 16-14.
The Wildcat defense was relentless from that point on, putting up a wall against the Tomcat offense. Landon Foutch had two interceptions for the night, one of those coming when he intercepted the ball at the Tullahoma 32-yard line just before the half.
Scott then found Jacob Dixon for a 64-yard touchdown to take the lead–a lead they would not relinquish for the rest of the night—although Tomcat kicker Reid Russell put up another three points on the board to make it a one-point game at halftime. The Wildcats led 20-19 going into the locker room.
The Wildcats took charge in the second half scoring 24 unanswered points. Scott found Dixon once again for a 23-yard touchdown pass. Justus Chadwick added the extra point to put the Wildcats ahead 27-19.
After a touchback by Justus Chadwick, the Tomcats put the ball on the turf. Ethan Anderson forced a fumble at the Haywood 10-yard line, and Brandon Painter scooped and scored for his second touchdown the year. Chadwick’s PAT was successful to increase the Wildcats lead to 34-19.
With three minutes left in the third quarter, Justus Chadwick added three points to the board with a field goal attempt before Ryan Scott pushed his way into the end zone with three minutes left in the game for window dressing. Chadwick added the last point of the night.
The Wildcats secured the win with less than two minutes left in the ball game when Will Partin caught an interception at the Haywood 39-yard line.
With the win, Tullahoma punched their first-ever ticket to the state championship and are now the only undefeated 4A team in Tennessee, as they sit at 14-0 on the year.
The Wildcats will travel to Finley Stadium Saturday, Dec. 4, to compete in the state championship. Game time is set for 11 a.m. Eastern time. Tickets can be purchased on gofan.co.