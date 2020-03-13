A Tullahoma church has announced it will temporarily suspend all its activities amid worries about COVID-19 (coronavirus).
Tullahoma First United Methodist Church made the announcement through its Facebook page Friday night, telling its parishoners to share the message regarding the suspension.
According to the statement from the Rev. Rickey Wade, the church has been consulting with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Due to the advice given, the church has elected to suspend all activities beginning Sunday, March 15 and going through Saturday, March 28. The church will not meet for Sunday worship the next two Sundays, Wade said.
All worship, studies, small groups, choirs, the Henry Center and Dossett are included in the temporary suspension.
The hope is that after two weeks have passed, the congregation will be able to convene Sunday, March 29.
The church office will remain open during this time for those who may need certain services.
"Our church office will be open during this time for normal office hours, and I will be available for all and any pastoral needs," Wade said in the statement. "I will rotate staff to minimize any potential spread of viruses. We will continue to sanitize and clean the church facilities. I covet your prayers during this difficult time, and I continue to ask that we remember those who have lost so much in the recent storms, and those adversely effected by the coronavirus."
Not having any in-person worship doesn't mean parishoners will go without spiritual guidance, however. Wade said he planned to perform a sermon via Facebook live during both affected Sundays, guiding his flock the best way he can under the circumstances. Those services will begin at around 9:30 a.m. both weeks, Wade said.