The city of Tullahoma will celebrate the nation’s independence with the return of its free family fun festival.
Gates open at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Frazier McEwen Park and Grider Stadium, which will be filled with free music, games, food trucks, a kid’s zone and the largest area fireworks show at 9 p.m.
Leading up to the pyrotechnic power will be two bands loved by locals: Vinyl Radio, a 1970s and ‘80s music band, and Sixwire, the Nashville Predators house band, will take the stage throughout the afternoon and evening to provide musical entertainment for those who attend. Vinyl Radio is set to take the stage from 5—7 p.m., followed by Sixwire from 7—10:30 p.m. with a break for the fireworks show.
“There are so many fun activities planned for this event that we are expecting to draw thousands of people from the surrounding communities,” Mayor Ray Knowis said. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen want to invite everyone in our neighboring communities to come to the park and “celebrate our independence.”
Fireworks will be provided by a national pyrotechnics company that has presented shows around the world, including in Nashville, the Washington Mall and New York City. This will be the largest fireworks show in the area, according to city officials, including more close-up fireworks and larger mortars added.
“Be sure to find a spot on the baseball field,” Interim Parks and Recreation Director J.P. Kraft said. “Visitors will have the best experience when they enjoy the show from inside Grider Stadium.”