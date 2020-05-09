Construction has begun on the newest Dollar General store.
According to Angela Petkovic with Dollar General Public Relations, Tullahoma should expect the city’s third Dollar General Store to open in late summer of this year.
“Dollar General is currently under construction on a new location at 901 E. Lincoln St. in Tullahoma,” Petkovic told The News. “At this time, the store opening is slated for late summer 2020, but understand that construction progress may alter this date.”
According to Petkovic, the new store will employ approximately six to 10 employees, depending on the individual needs of the store, and applications for the new location are currently being accepted.
“Anyone interested in joining our growing organization may apply for available positions online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers,” she said in an email.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.