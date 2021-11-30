The historic Tullahoma Wildcat season will culminate this Saturday in Chattanooga, as the undefeated ‘Cats take on two-time defending champion Elizabethton for the 4A state championship in the annual BlueCross Bowl after Tullahoma advanced from the semifinals with a thrilling come-from-behind 44-19 win over the formerly undefeated Haywood Tomcats this past Friday.
“This is awesome,” said Tullahoma Head Coach John Olive after notching his 202nd win at the helm of the Wildcats. “This is what you work for all year long for. We now have an opportunity to play for the state championship. It’s pretty exciting, but we know that we are going to be playing a two-time defending state champion in Elizabethton.”
The clash of the titans, both of which have been ranked in the top five of the state all season–with Tullahoma finishing the regular season second and Elizabethton third, according to the Associated Press–will kick off this Saturday at 11 a.m. Eastern time(10 a.m. Tullahoma time) at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga. Elizabethton’s only blemish on the season came in an early loss to Greeneville in Week 3, a loss that was avenged 13-7 two weeks ago. Greeneville stood at number-one in the state for most of the year before having their season ended by the Cyclones in the quarterfinal round.
With their wins in the semis–Elizabethton getting there by way of a 23-6 win over the Upperman Bees on their side of the bracket—the squads will do battle on a neutral site with both teams making considerable drives from their homes. For Tullahoma, the drive will be 76 miles or an hour and 15 minutes by the speed limit. However, the voyage will be much farther for the Cyclones, as Elizabethton is located at the northern border of Tennessee. Their drive will be three and a half hours, or 225 miles down Interstate 75.
Opened in 1997, W. Max Finley Stadium is a 20,421-seat stadium located in the heart of Chattanooga and is home to the TSSAA state football championships this year. For those going, the stadium is located at 1826 Reggie White Blvd., Chattanooga. There will be a total of nine games contested in Chattanooga this week, as all nine divisions will compete for their state titles. Tullahoma will kick off the day Saturday, with their game to be followed by the 2A championship at 3 p.m. pitting Hampton versus Westview, and the 6A title game pitting Oakland against Summit to round off the state championships at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Friday’s slate will see Alcoa play East Nashville for the 3A crown at 11 a.m., South Pittsburg versus McKenzie at 3 p.m. for the 1A title and Powell versus Page for the 5A championship.
Advance tickets through GoFan are $12 each and good for all three games in a day. Tickets at the gate are $15 each. All spectators school-age and older must have a ticket. Gates will open one hour prior to the each game. Parking will be $10 per day. Cash and credit cards will be accepted at each entrance of the North Lot (between Main St. and the stadium) on a first-come, first-served available basis. Smoking and vaping is prohibited at the stadium. Weapons, coolers, whistles, air canisters, pop-up tents and personal heaters using propane or other explosives are also prohibited. Artificial noisemakers that stadium security personnel deem a public safety risk, public nuisance and/or otherwise negatively impact the game or the spectator experience are prohibited inside.
For full coverage of Friday night’s game, complete with numerous pictures, see today’s sports page on 7A. Also, make sure to pick up the special state championship edition in The Tullahoma News Sunday, Dec. 12, as reporters and photographers chronicle the historic gridiron season.