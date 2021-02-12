Each year, the best of the best Tullahoma High School students earn their way to the top two spots in their class rankings. The Valedictorian and Salutatorian serve as the No. 1 and No. 2 students by GPA, giving the traditional farewell addresses at the school’s commencement ceremonies.
Things are slightly different this year; however, there will be not one, not two, but three Valedictorians at Tullahoma High School.
Valedictorians and Salutatorian
Hannah Gorman, Katharine Hills and Sheev Patel will share the top spot honor for the Class of 2021, school officials announced.
According to THS Principal Jason Quick, the three Wildcats have identical GPAs, making it impossible to select one of them as the sole Valedictorian.
“We had three outstanding students tie with the same qualifications,” Quick told The News. “Since no protocols were currently in place to determine a winner, it was decided all three should be named Valedictorian.”
Having more than one Valedictorian is not a new phenomenon at THS, Quick said. Several times in the school’s modern history, there have been Co-Valedictorians, but there has not previously ever been three students who qualified as the best of the best at the same time. The last time more than one person bore the Valedictorian title was 2007.
All three students said they were surprised to be awarded the title with the others.
“I’d known that both Sheev, Hannah and I were neck and neck for the title, but I never imagined it’d be awarded to all three of us,” Katharine told The News. “I figured the rank would come down to something unsubstantial, like absences or ACT scores. So, when Mr. Quick explained our tie, I felt proud and satisfied.”
“I was sure the administration was going to narrow it down by looking at other factors,” Hannah said. “I was pleasantly surprised that we all three get to share this honor.”
“To be honest, I didn’t even know it was possible to have the same GPA down to the third decimal, but this year has taught me to expect the unexpected,” Sheev said. “The honor makes this year even more memorable for me.”
In a year that has been like no other for the Wildcats, all three Valedictorians said they were honored and pleased to share the honor with the other.
“There is not two other people I’d rather than the rank 1 with,” Katharine said. “In a school year that has been anything but normal, it makes sense that [our] ranks would be abnormal, too.”
“It is crazy that we are the first ever group of three Valedictorians, and I am glad I get to be a part of this record,” Hannah said.
The uniqueness of the situation was also noted by Director of Schools Catherine Stephens. She told The News the three top students bring to mind the terms “grit, perseverance, dedication, hard work, commitment and service to others.”
“These exemplary students have gone above and beyond in their academic achievement while also being strong leaders in our school,” she said. “They are extraordinary examples of the excellence in education that Tullahoma City Schools represents.”
After the three-way tie for the top spot in this year’s graduating class, this year’s Salutatorian, who takes the Number 2 spot in the class rankings, is Abigail West. According to school officials, Abigail plans to pursue a degree in biology. Relatedly, her favorite class at THS was Advanced Placement Biology. She told The News she was not expecting the honor but accepted the privilege fully.
“Although I was not expecting this honor, it is a privilege to be able to represent my class in this way and stand alongside our Valedictorians,” she said. “I am extremely proud of our entire senior class.”
By having the three-way tie, Quick said the school will be looking into implementing a policy that “clearly defines the qualifications required to become both the valedictorian and salutatorian” in an effort to prevent another tie if possible.
“Additionally, should a tie exist between two or more students, a policy will soon be instituted that will provide further academic criteria to determine one valedictorian.”
Regardless, Quick said having three valedictorians in the most unusual academic year is an apt reflection of the challenges the students, teaching staff and school administration have faced since the pandemic began.
“These past many months of experiencing the pandemic has been uniquely challenging and taught us all many lessons,” he said. “One of the most critical of these is flexibility. Having three valedictorians is definitely a unique situation and allows us to be flexible in honoring the great academic accomplishments of these three deserving students. THS could not be happier to have them represent the three principles of character, leadership and scholarship.”
Top 10 percent
In addition to the top four students, the high school also announced which members of the Wildcat family earned their way into the top 10% of the Class of 2021.
Those students are:
Aubrey Shearin - #5
Lydia Fanning - #6
Alyson Champion - #7
Haley Rich - #8
Elly Georgas - #9
Preston McGee - #10
Rylee Koster - #11
Abigail English - #12
Victoria Campbell - #13
Petros Pisinos - #14
Keana Cobarde - #15
Nataliee Nunn - #16
Rebekka Webb - #17
John Ellis - #18
Anna Parker - #18
Lauren Dawe - #20
Samantha Wade - #21
Cole Coussen - #22
McKenna Buckner - #23
Elizabeth Champion - #23