The Tullahoma High School band is ramping up preparations for their annual performance, practicing choreography and music for their ‘Lost and Found’ show.

“We are doing music from the Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen; the song ‘You Will Be Found’ will be a big piece,” explained band director Justin Scott. “We will also be using music from the TV series Lost, which will open the show, and we will also be using a classical piece by Samuel Barber, called ‘Medea’s Dance of Vengeance.’ The theme of the show is going to be a shipwreck on an island, and the second part of the show will be how we ended up there, showing all of the energy and the angst of that. Then we’ll go into the theme song of The Abyss, by Alan Silvestri, which is a ‘80s sci-fi, then we’re going to revisit ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ for the closer. We thought it’d be a cool visual concept for the audience. As the season goes on, they’ll see a little bit more of the show as we learn it.”