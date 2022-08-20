The Tullahoma High School band is ramping up preparations for their annual performance, practicing choreography and music for their ‘Lost and Found’ show.
“We are doing music from the Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen; the song ‘You Will Be Found’ will be a big piece,” explained band director Justin Scott. “We will also be using music from the TV series Lost, which will open the show, and we will also be using a classical piece by Samuel Barber, called ‘Medea’s Dance of Vengeance.’ The theme of the show is going to be a shipwreck on an island, and the second part of the show will be how we ended up there, showing all of the energy and the angst of that. Then we’ll go into the theme song of The Abyss, by Alan Silvestri, which is a ‘80s sci-fi, then we’re going to revisit ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ for the closer. We thought it’d be a cool visual concept for the audience. As the season goes on, they’ll see a little bit more of the show as we learn it.”
The band has grown in size, following its return from quarantine in 2021, with 156 students taking up instruments, color guard flags and rifles.
“It’s a large group, but the kids are excited,” said Scott. “We couldn’t handle 156 if they weren’t a great group. They’re doing a great job, and we’re looking forward to a great season with them. The music is coming along really nicely, and we’ve got a great instructional team. We get to see everything, from sixth grade all the way up through twelfth grade, so by the time they’re a senior in high school, they’ve had a good seven years with the same instructors. It truly is like a family atmosphere.”
The 2021 performance “Go West” was the THS return to traveling marching band performances, following the COVID-19 pandemic. The band performed in 2020 but was unable to travel to other schools or participate in contests.
“We’re one of the few programs that got to be as normal as possible, all across the state, really,” said Lisa Burden, assistant band director. “Some band programs didn’t get to start getting involved in their schools until April of 2021, so we were able to be as normal from the very beginning. It’s paying off now because of the investment that a lot of people put in.”
The Tullahoma High School band will be participating in the Wildcat Walk for pregame and participating in contests further afield.
“We’ve got great community support,” said Scott. “We’re looking forward to having the crowds cheer us on Friday nights.”