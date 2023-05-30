Tullahoma held its annual Memorial Day service and presentation of speakers at the History Park, where two 2023 graduates received Veterans Memorial Scholarships and 24 new engraved pavers were dedicated for the veterans’ walkway.
Ceremonies began at 11 a.m. with Mayor Ray Knowis welcoming the public to the 3rd annual Memorial Day Services and introducing expected dignitaries, with Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny and State Senator Janice Bowling in attendance.
After the presentation of the colors and playing of the National Anthem, Sandy Sebren introduced guest speaker Howard Thompson. Thompson served as Executive Officer in Qui Nhon Sub Area Command, Vietnam. He has also served as a past Post Commander and Quartermaster for VFW Post 10904, Commander of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90 and a member of American Legion Gold Star Post 78. He also was a recipient of the Governor’s Gold Star Volunteer Award for Coffee County for 2020-2021.
Thompson shared the story of David Robert “Bobby” Ray, Navy corpsman second class, who served as a medic during the Vietnam War. Ray was a native of Warren County and a graduate of McMinnville High School.
Ray attended the University of Tennessee before volunteering for service in March of 1966. He was scheduled to come home in July on leave, but had already volunteered for six months additional duty in Vietnam. He was struck twice while attending to the wounded in An Hoa, and he was killed at the age of 24.
Thompson quoted the letter that was sent to Ray’s family by a friend who served with him, sharing his story and how he died. He then encouraged the crowd to view the American flag that flew over the memorial site and reflect on the emotions that it drew about America and its people.
Two recent graduates were presented with their Veterans Memorial Scholarships: Zayland Spinner of Tullahoma High School and Macey Fletcher of Moore County High School. Both graduates intend to attend Middle Tennessee State University in the fall.
The Veterans Memorial Scholarship is paid for through the sale of pavers that honor veterans who served the United States in any branch of the armed forces.
In dedicating the pavers, Shirley Hurley was recognized for her work with the Tullahoma Veterans Memorial branch, being thanked by Sandy Sebren for her work to gather documents, family histories and even pay for some pavers herself.