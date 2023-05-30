Tullahoma held its annual Memorial Day service and presentation of speakers at the History Park, where two 2023 graduates received Veterans Memorial Scholarships and 24 new engraved pavers were dedicated for the veterans’ walkway.

Ceremonies began at 11 a.m. with Mayor Ray Knowis welcoming the public to the 3rd annual Memorial Day Services and introducing expected dignitaries, with Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny and State Senator Janice Bowling in attendance.

