For National Vietnam War Veterans Day, the Tullahoma Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), along with American Legion Post 43 and the city of Tullahoma, held a commemoration ceremony at South Jackson Civic Center to thank and honor Vietnam veterans.
Tullahoma Chapter of DAR member Mary Anne Scott opened the ceremony by thanking all Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.
“From a grateful nation we thank you,” Scott said.
After the colors were presented by members of the Tullahoma High School Marine Corp. Junior ROTC, Tullahoma Alderman Daniel Berry gave the city’s proclamation. Mayor Ray Knowis was not able to attend the event.
In the proclamation, Berry went over history of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which was created in 2012 in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the war, and was designated as a holiday in 2017 to commemorate and honor all the veterans who answered the call of duty.
“National Vietnam War Veterans Day presents the opportunity for the people of Tullahoma to honor and thank our Vietnam veterans for their service to our community,” Berry stated.
The guest speaker was retired Maj. Gen. Robert Alan Harris. Harris said on March 29 he thought about two soldiers who died in the Vietnam War and an event.
The first person he thought about was Terrell Edward Bradford, who died in 1971. Harris recalled Bradford as a good friend to his oldest brother and always came by the house frequently during scouting season. He described Bradford as precarious, rambunctious and “a little on the rough side.”
“[He was] exactly the kind of person you want in the army in Vietnam, so I miss him and every time I go the Vietnam Memorial I look for his name,” Harris said.
The second person Harris talked about was Kenneth Kirkes, who died in 1968. Harris admitted he never met Kirkes but he did work with his mother Irma at the Tullahoma Drug Store #2 when he was a teenager.
Harris described Irma as a “cool lady but nervous as a cat.” Harris couldn’t figure out why she seemed nervous and smoked a lot until he learned she was a gold star earner.
“I didn’t know this at the time, I just knew Irma was sweet, kind and gentle person who was nervous and smoked a lot,” Harris said.
Harris then talked about when he and the rest of the 196th Field Artillery Brigade were returning to Fort Campbell, Ky., from the Persian Gulf War and Operation Desert Storm. He said he and the rest of the brigade were excited to see hundreds of people lining up at the airport at 3 a.m. to welcome them home. That was until the soldiers noticed one soldier who said nothing and remained seated.
Harris said several of them went up to the soldier and asked him what was wrong. The soldier in question was a Vietnam War veteran and he recalled when he came home from war and nobody was yelling and screaming for him because they were instead yelling and screaming at him, calling him names and wishing him the worst.
Harris said National Vietnam War Veterans Day is the day America atones for its treatment of Vietnam veterans and he thanked each veteran in attendance.
Harris finished his speech stating the search for the 1,245 soldiers who remain missing, 26 from Tennessee, will continue. He then read the names of the nine Tullahoma soldiers who died while serving in the Vietnam War: Gerald Douglas Anthony, Homer B. Bell, Jr., Terrill Edward Bradford, Freddie Ray Kelley, Kenneth Lee Kirkes, James Edward Robinson, Walter Daniel Smith, Randy Neal Ward and Timothy Lane Worth.
The ceremony concluded with Harris, Berry and Col. Jeffrey Johnson of the Tullahoma High School Marine Corps JROTC raising the Vietnam War memorial flag to commemorate and honor the Vietnam War veterans. The flag was flown at SJCC for the rest of the week.