Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital
Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital (VTHH) received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Fall 2022 after receiving an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Spring 2022 as well. This national distinction recognizes VTHH’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.