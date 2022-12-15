Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital (VTHH) received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Fall 2022 after receiving an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Spring 2022 as well. This national distinction recognizes VTHH’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
“To receive the second Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade “A” in 2022 is a testament to the continued focus on patient safety our team provides,” shared Rich Ellis, President, VTHH. “We’ll celebrate this accomplishment with our team with Chick-fil-A® biscuits and more.”
