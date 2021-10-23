Getting an annual mammogram can not only save your life but it could win you a $1,500 gift basket as Tullahoma Imaging is encouraging the screening by offering a prize for those who participate.
During the month of October if you have your mammogram done at Tullahoma Imaging, you will be entered in a drawing to win a Self-Care Basket worth up to $1,500. Businesses who participated in putting together the basket are: A Touch of Serenity, Cumberland Radiation, Fit Beyond Therapy, L & A Nail Spa, Mellow Moods, Minuteman Press, Nature's Elite, Missy's Spice Shop, Planet Fitness, Pretty Discoveries, Signature Design Academy, The Cheesecakery and Woodard's Diamond and Design.
According to the American Cancer Society, about one in eight women in the U.S. will develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime. Screening mammography is the only method proven to reduce deaths due to breast cancer by detecting breast cancer early. Since mammograms were introduced in the U.S. in the 1980’s, there have been 30 percent fewer deaths from breast cancer among women.
A mammogram is an x-ray picture of the breasts that makes it possible to detect lumps or abnormal growths that may not be felt during a self-examination.
Annual mammograms save lives. Experts recommend that women age 40 and over have annual mammograms. In the past controversy existed about whether or not women should get mammograms between the ages of 40 and 50. However, studies have shown that breast cancer tends to be more aggressive in women in this age group so it is especially important for women to get their annual mammograms starting at age 40.
Major risk factors of breast cancer include age, genetics, and breast density. The risk of developing breast cancer increases with age. After age 50, the probability of developing breast cancer within 10 years is 1 in 43. Women who have a close relative who has had breast cancer are also at increased risk; about 5 to 10 percent of breast cancer cases result from gene mutations that are inherited. Women with dense breast tissue as seen by mammography, have a significantly increased risk compared to those without dense breasts.
However, women without any risk factors for breast cancer still should get annual mammograms because the great majority of breast cancer patients have no risk factors at all. Approximately 75 percent of patients who are diagnosed with breast cancer have no risk factors, making it that much more important that every woman have a screening mammogram each year.
Getting a high-quality screening mammogram and having a clinical breast exam on a regular basis are the most effective ways to detect breast cancer early. Early detection of breast cancer means that treatment can be less extensive and prognosis is better. Without regular mammograms, tumors can go undetected allowing a breast cancer to grow and possibly spread to other parts of the body. Since not all breast cancers are visible by mammography, it is very important to have annual clinical breast exams by a health care provider and to notify him/her of any changes detected between exams.