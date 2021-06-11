Over the last two years, the Tullahoma Lions Club members collected used eyeglasses donated by the citizens of Tullahoma. On Saturday, June 5, five Lions, led by Lion Jim Watson, screened these glasses for suitability and carefully packaged 802 pairs for shipment to a Regional Lions International Eyeglass Recycling Center for processing. There, the glasses are processed and placed in inventory for distribution to optical missions around the world.
Because of far and nearsightedness, there are an estimated 120 million visually impaired underprivileged people. Almost all cases can be corrected, and normal vision can be restored with eyeglasses, if available. This lack of eyeglasses denies children and adults opportunities for education, employment, and a better quality of life. The Lions Recycling Centers send the processed eyeglasses to mission sites worldwide. Then eye care professionals and trained Lions volunteers perform vision screenings and dispense the appropriate recycled glasses, free of charge, to children and adults in need.
The Tullahoma Lions Club wished to express its appreciation to all who donated glasses in the past. Anyone wishing to donate their old eyeglasses can now do so by placing them in a collection box at the Tullahoma Walmart’s Vision Center or by contacting any Lion member. Lions participating in the sorting and packing include Jim Watson (Sight Conservation Chairman), Carl Webster, John Brandon, Woody Reasonover, and Bill Comer.