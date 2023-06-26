The 75th annual Lion’s Club officer induction and awards banquet was held this past week as the civic organization honored Gloria Damron as its Humanitarian of the Year while also giving praise its own King Lion Mike Cunningham for all he does for the club.

Damron was cited for her work in helping the hungry and less fortunate by providing a hot meal on Tuesday nights through Damron’s Restaurant’s “Come to the Table” program.

