The city of Tullahoma may soon be added to a statewide tourism initiative. The city has applied for a marker for the Tennessee Music Pathways, a 1,200-mile statewide system designed to designate and certify locations in Tennessee that have made significant, impactful contributions to music from the Volunteer State.
The current system stretches across all 95 counties and connects visitors to the state with musical points of interest through an online travel-planning experience. Hundreds of landmarks and attractions are featured from across seven music genres: blues, bluegrass, country, gospel, soul, rockabilly and rock ‘n’ roll. More than 500 possible locations for markers have been identified in the state, including birthplaces, resting places, hometowns, high schools, churches and locations of first-known recordings or performances of the pioneers and legends influenced and shaped by Tennessee.
The program was launched by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development in 2018 and recognizes the state’s significant musical story and its ability to drive travel year-round.
Tullahoma’s contribution comes in the form of Dustin Lynch. The hometown hero recently released his latest album, named for the town that raised him, giving Tullahoma nationwide recognition by country music fans.
Jordan Wilkins, who works with the city government as an intern in the city administrator’s office, applied for a marker for the Tennessee Music Pathways earlier this year. He told The News he wanted to apply for the designation due to his appreciation for Lynch’s music.
“Dustin Lynch is my favorite country music singer, and I was stunned when I began interning in Tullahoma that there was not anything in town that recognized Tullahoma as his hometown,” he said. “I immediately began thinking about what I could do to change this.”
A visit to Gainesboro, where a Music Pathways marker is located for Jamie Dailey of the country group Dailey & Vincent, and Wilkins’ friend, inspired Wilkins to seek such a marker in Tullahoma for the city’s hometown country star.
He said he spoke with Lynch’s management team about the possibility of having a marker installed for him.
“They were extremely supportive and excited about the possibility,” Wilkins said. “They even let me list them in addition to myself as a point of contact for after the application is approved.”
Lynch reportedly asked that the marker, should it be approved by the tourism initiative, be placed at Tullahoma High School.
The high school holds a special place in Lynch’s heart, as the country star got his first taste of performing for a crowd on the auditorium stage at THS. Over the last decade, Lynch has also performed an annual benefit concert on that same stage for the children of Tullahoma. The 2020 concert, however, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lynch has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local children’s charities, including 5 Loaves 4 Kids, Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center, HorsePlay Inc., Karing For Kids, Tullahoma Day Care and many more.
School officials, including Director of Schools Catherine Stephens and THS Principal Jason Quick, both agreed on having the sign placed outside the high school near the outdoor classroom. This will lend the sign visibility from North Jackson Street.
According to Wilkins, he was informed by the state tourism department that the application was received and consideration of it will take place this fall, meaning there are still some months to go before word is received on the application.
A timeframe for the possible installation is not yet known, as the process, Wilkins said, is a long one that is broken up into multiple phases. He hopes that, since Lynch’s management team has taken initiative in the process by coming up with the photos and descriptions necessary for the marker sign, an unveiling ceremony could be held this winter.
“I would love for them to have it done by Christmas for his annual concert,” he said. “I do not know if that is a realistic goal or not for the state.”
Wilkins was able to present his progress on the project at a recent meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, for which he thanked the board and one alderman in particular.
“I want to thank Alderman Jenna Amacher for giving me the opportunity to present this project to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in addition to the Tullahoma Tourism Council,” he said. “Everyone has been so supportive, and I look forward to hearing back from the state soon and moving this project forward.”