The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responded to three serious incidents on the water in Middle Tennessee Saturday, July 11.
At Tims Ford Lake, District 22 officers responded to a drowning call around 12:15 p.m. Officers learned that a man in his 50s voluntarily jumped from a pontoon boat near Wiseman Bend in Franklin County and was missing. A remote operated vehicle (ROV) was used by TWRA investigators, however standing timber complicated the search, which was suspended after dark.
The search resumed, and on Sunday, July 12, the body of Anderson L. Clark III, age 48, from Tullahoma, was recovered after an exhaustive search. His body was located by a TWRA underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and recovered by divers from the Franklin County Rescue Squad.
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the funeral expenses by Clark's sister, Alana Gillihan. It can be found here.
In Hickman County, District 22 officers responded to a drowning call on the Duck River around 11:30 a.m. A fisherman wading the river reportedly lost his footing and was pinned underwater against a tree. TWRA officers assisted Centerville Fire Fighters, using a jet boat to aid emergency personnel in the recovery. The Hickman County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.
On Percy Priest Lake, District 21 officers responded to a CPR in progress call at Four Corners Marina boat launch for a male who fell from a pontoon boat around 5:15 p.m. Preliminary findings is that the 77-year-old male had just launched his pontoon boat when the engine would not crank. The man somehow ended up in the water, where he was rescued by bystanders who performed CPR until EMS arrived. As of 6 p.m. Saturday, the male was in critical condition at Southern Hills Medical Center.