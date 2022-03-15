Tullahoma has been named a 2022 Great American Defense Community by the Association of Defense Communities, officials have announced.
In order to be considered a Great American Defense Community, towns and cities must show “an exceptional commitment to improving the lives of service members, veterans and their families.”
Commonly known in the Air Force community as the “best kept secret in the Air Force” for several decades, Arnold Air Force Base calls Tullahoma and Coffee County its home. Nestled on over 40,000 acres just outside the Tullahoma city limits, Arnold is the only active-duty Air Force base in all of Tennessee.
Tullahoma has long been a base town, since the inception of Arnold in 1950. More than 5,500 active duty service members, members of the guard, reservists, retirees, veterans and their families call the area home, bringing with them a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Tullahoma economy.
The application for consideration was submitted by the Tullahoma Area Economic Development Corporation in January of this year. TAEDC has been a member of the Association of Defense Communities for the last several years.
One area of support highlighted by the Association of Defense Communities was the ongoing partnerships between the base and the Hands-On Science Center and the University of Tennessee Space Institute, including supporting Engineer’s Week, STEM competitions and science projects for military children and local area schools.
Tullahoma was one of five communities recognized as a Great American Defense Community for 2022. Other communities receiving the recognition were Antelope Valley, Calif., Florida’s Space Coast, Northern Virginia and West Valley Partners, Ariz.
According to Col. Beverly Lee (USAF, retired), when the announcement was made, Mike Kelly, the vice president of military advocacy for USAA, who also sponsors the Great American Defense Communities recognitions, said he was “so proud” to see Arnold and Tullahoma recognized on the list. Kelly reportedly was previously stationed at Arnold and knew first-hand how “great” the community was for the military installation.
“What an honor!” Lee told The News. “There were over 550 representatives from 40 states at the Defense Communities 2022 National Summit in Washington, D.C.
“For 70 years, Tullahoma has worked to ensure that service members and their families, our National Guard, Reserve Members and veterans are welcomed, appreciated and supported. Even when I was deployed to Japan after Sept. 11, 2001, Tullahoma community members sent me packages to disperse to our military members, and I was a California resident at the time! There has always been tremendous love and respect for the military in Tullahoma.”
Lee went on to recount more of Kelly’s statement, which included gratitude to the Association of Defense Communities and its recognition of Arnold AFB’s contributions to the national security and of Tullahoma’s continued support of the base and its mission.
“Arnold AFB has been blessed with demonstrated long-standing, unwavering support and innovative initiatives from our region,” Lee said.